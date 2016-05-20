Taiwan authorities have only themselves to blame for being rebuffed by World Health Assembly

Taiwan authorities have only themselves to blame for being rejected by the World Health Assembly again this year, China's foreign ministry said on Monday.



The one-China principle is internationally recognized, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press conference on Monday. The reason why Taiwan was able to observe at the assembly from 2009 to 2016 was the fact that both sides adhered to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, he said.



These political foundations have been undermined by the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan refusing to recognize the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, he said.



The deadline for online registration to attend the assembly already passed on Monday.



The Taiwan authorities have only themselves to blame for failing to receive an invitation this year, Geng said.



Chinese observers hailed the decision, saying that such a development further frustrates recent rampant Taiwan pro-independence secessionists and shows the one-China principle is increasingly cherished by the international community.



Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's administration has not recognized the one-China principle, Yang Lixian, vice secretary-general of the National Society of Taiwan Studies, told the Global Times. Tsai took office on May 20, 2016.



The Tsai administration openly recruits secessionist personalities and has led the island down a narrowing, doomed path, Yang said.



The people of Taiwan should understand that the US, despite recent moves that seemingly endorse independence, is only using the island as a bargaining chip in negotiating with Beijing on other matters, Yang noted.



The year 2017 was the first in eight years that Taiwan was not invited to the assembly.



Cross-Straits understanding between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan has been the basis for the invitation for the Taiwan representatives as observers since 2009, World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Christian Lindmeier was quoted as saying by The Diplomat last year.



"One-China policy is a UN-wide accepted policy. Beijing is representing the one China," he said.



The World Health Assembly is the WHO's supreme decision-making body and generally meets in Geneva in May each year, according to the WHO official website.

Newspaper headline: World Health Assembly rebuffs Taiwan authorities again



