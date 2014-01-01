Putin sworn in as his fourth term begins

China extends congratulation on Russian president’s inauguration

Vladimir Putin took the oath of office on Monday to start his fourth term as Russian president.



"It is my duty and the meaning of my entire life to do everything for Russia, its present and future, to ensure that it is peaceful and prosperous, to preserve and perpetuate our great people, and bring prosperity to every household in Russia," Putin said at the inauguration ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace with his hand on the Russian constitution.



He said Russia needs to build a free society. "We need breakthroughs in all areas of life... Such progress can only be achieved by a free society that embraces everything new and advanced, and rejects injustice, stagnation, ignorant protectionism and bureaucratic deadness," he said.



The president said Russia must focus its energy on working out a solution that raises its competitiveness in economic growth and technology development.



China on Monday extended congratulations to Putin on his inauguration.



"The Chinese side believes that under the leadership of President Putin, Russia will keep making achievements in its nation building and social and economic development," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a routine press briefing.



With strategic guidance of and personal push by President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, bilateral ties have stayed at a high development level, Geng said, stressing that the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination was at its best in history.



"The two sides have maintained close exchanges at various levels, pressed ahead cooperation in a large number of fields, and increasingly consolidated their mutual political trust," Geng said.



Putin won a landslide victory in the March 18 presidential election.



"I feel strongly conscious of my colossal responsibility," he said, thanking Russians for their "sincere support" and "cohesiveness."



"We have revived pride in our fatherland," Putin said.



"As head of state I will do all I can to multiply the strength, prosperity and fame of Russia."



Putin on Monday proposed Dmitry Medvedev for the post of Russia's prime minister and submitted the nomination to the State Duma, Russia's lower house of the parliament, the Kremlin said.



"Putin submitted Dmitry Medvedev's candidacy to receive the agreement of the State Duma to appoint him prime minister," the Kremlin said in a statement.



Medvedev, now 52, served as president from 2008 to 2012 when Putin had served the maximum two consecutive terms permitted by the Russian constitution.



Putin and Medvedev first met in their native city of Saint Petersburg where they were colleagues in the mayor's office in the 1990s.





