China, Japan to boost maritime, airspace communication

China and Japan are accelerating preparations to begin a maritime and airspace communication mechanism, Chinese foreign ministry revealed on Monday.



Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a routine news briefing when answering a related question.



The potential agreement is aimed at avoiding unexpected incidents and is expected to be signed during a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when they meet later this week.



"The mechanism will help both sides increase mutual trust, manage differences and maintain peace and stability in the East China Sea area," Geng said.



Xinhua

