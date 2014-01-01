Freelancers attend seminar to promote core socialist value

A group of freelancers in China's cultural sector gathered in Central China's Hunan Province to attend a seminar on how to better practice core socialist values and promote cultural prosperity, with experts saying that uniting freelancers would also help promote the CPC's policies.



The United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee launched a week-long seminar in Hunan for 39 representatives of freelancers on Sunday, according to a release sent by the UFWD to the Global Times on Monday.



Freelancers refer to professionals who are not employed by any organization or company, the release said.



The seminar aims to guide freelancers to better practice core socialist values, to maintain political integrity, see the "big picture," uphold the core leadership, keep in step and promote the prosperity of socialist culture, the release said.



"The freelancers work in the cultural sector and some celebrities are influential. They are responsible for delivering positive values in their works and promoting social development," Cai Zhiqiang, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, told the Global Times on Monday.



The 39 representatives include calligraphers, painters, composers, writers, performers and artisans. They were scheduled to visit the memorial hall of Mao Zedong in Shaoshan.



"Freelancers, as part of the new social class who are independent and long for freedom, are growing in numbers and influence," Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the Chongqing Party Committee, told the Global Times on Monday.



The new social class mainly refers to four groups of people - managers and technicians of private companies or foreign invested enterprises, staff of social organizations, freelancers and new media practitioners, Beijing Daily reported.



The new class has been listed as a group that the Party would unite since 2015.



Su said that it is important for the CPC to set up a platform for freelancers to better know about Party policies, which would promote social harmony and the freelancers' development.



Cai also said that "it is important for the Party to unite freelancers, many of whom are non-Party members. These people can use their work to better reflect the Party's spirit and policies and make them better understood by the public."



The UFWD gathered 52 online representatives to a seminar at the Central Institute of Socialism from March 18 to 24. Attendees included well-known online managers and celebrities.

