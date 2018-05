Direct flight links Xi'an, London

A direct air route opened Monday between Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and London, capital of the UK.



Tianjin Airlines will operate the air service every Monday and Friday using an Airbus A330.



The flight departs Xi'an at 3:15 p.m. (local time) and shortens travel time between the two cities to around 11 hours from the previous 15-plus hours.



The flight is the 7th direct air route linking Xi'an with Europe.