HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Putin prepares to revive Russian economy
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/8 8:15:17
China and Russia will continue to be close friends during Putin's new term in office. Their economic cooperation should be further strengthened. China has an enormous market and a China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is developing at a high level. It's realistic to view Sino-Russian trade as an engine for the Russian economy and exploiting this advantage to the full will bring mutual benefits.
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus