Military operations displace Palestinian refugees in Syria's Yarmouk Camp

Military operations in Syria's Yarmouk Camp in the outskirts of Damascus have displaced 7,000 people, the majority of them are Palestinian refugees, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday.



Since April 13, hostilities in southern Damascus have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, as well as the displacement of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure, Dujarric told a press briefing.



The United Nations and partners stand ready to deliver inter-agency humanitarian assistance to the displaced people as well as to Yarmouk residents, as soon as the conditions allow and access is granted, he said.



The United Nations called on all parties, and those with influence over them, to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to allow safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to all in need in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law, said the spokesman.



The United Nations further reminded all parties that any evacuation of civilians must be safe, voluntary and in strict accordance with protection standards under international law, he added.



Yarmouk is an unofficial refugee camp and home to the largest Palestinian refugee community in Syria.

