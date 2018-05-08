Lebanon's interior minister announces elections result

Lebanon's Minister of Interior Nohad Machnouk announced Monday the official result of the parliamentary elections that were held on May 6.



In a press conference, the minister read a name list of some winners, adding that "the final official results are ready except those related to the Akkar district."



Lebanon organized Sunday the parliamentary elections for the first time in nine years in accordance with a new proportional law.



Altogether 976 candidates, including 111 women, had registered to run for 128 seats in this year's election.



The results showed that six of the 111 women candidates were among the winners.

