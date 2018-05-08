China, Indonesia to work together to enhance China-ASEAN ties

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/8 9:16:11





During his talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Li said cooperation should be enhanced with the East ASEAN Growth Area which consists of Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines.



China looks forward to creating a new "4+1" model of sub-regional cooperation with the four countries, Li said.



It is also necessary to speed up negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the building of the East Asian economic community, Li added.



For his part, Widodo said that Indonesia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China under the



This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of China-ASEAN strategic partnership. Li visited the ASEAN Secretariat on Monday afternoon in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and met with ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.

