Chinese premier calls for concrete measures to reinforce China-Indonesia ties

Visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday called for taking concrete measures to strengthen relations with Indonesia and promote the synergy of the two countries' development strategies.
First, China and Indonesia should build up the three pillars of all-round cooperation at bilateral, regional and global levels within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, in order to better support the development of bilateral ties, Li said while meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Second, the two sides should deepen the synergy of China's Belt and Road
Initiative and Indonesia's "Global Maritime Fulcrum" vision, enhance industrial capacity cooperation, promote cooperation on the two landmark projects of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and Indonesia's regional comprehensive economic corridors, in order to bring benefits to the two peoples and achieve mutual benefits and win-win, Li noted.
Third, China and Indonesia should deepen cooperation on trade and investment, Li said. He suggested that Indonesia increase its export of competitive products to China and strengthen cooperation with China on fishery processing.
China encourages its enterprises to increase investment in Indonesia and hopes that Indonesia will provide more policy support and convenience, Li added.
Fourth, both countries should further cement public support for the bilateral relations, Li said. People-to-people exchanges and interconnectivity should be intensified, while academic and youth exchanges, as well as cultural exchanges and mutual learning, should be promoted, Li added.
For his part, Widodo said China is Indonesia's strategic partner.
The two countries have increasingly deepened cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, investment and cultural exchanges and achieved mutual benefits and win-win, Widodo added.
He expressed appreciation for China's support on the construction of Indonesia's regional comprehensive economic corridors.
Indonesia is willing to speed up the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project and start construction at an early date, he added.
Li arrived in Jakarta on Sunday for an official visit to Indonesia, the first stop on his first overseas trip since the new cabinet took office in March.