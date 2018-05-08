Hot weather to bring early summer vacations for school kids in S. Pakistan

The education department in Pakistan's south Sindh province has submitted a summary to the provincial government, seeking early summer vacations for educational institutions owing to extremely hot weather, local reports said Monday.



The education department suggested that the government should announce vacations for students before the beginning of the forthcoming fasting month from May 16 to June 16.



Normally the summer vacations lasts from June-August in the country, but last year the education department announced early summer vacations from May 26 due to rising mercury ahead of the fasting month.



This year, the move came following mercury hit 50.2 centigrade last month in the province, marking the highest temperature recorded for the month of April.



Keeping the current weather situation in mind, the education department wants students to stay at home to avoid the scotching heat which may cause heat stroke.

