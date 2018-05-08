Cyclonic storm hits Tripura, India

A woman collects belongs in a damaged house after a cyclonic storm in Agartala, Tripura, India, May 7, 2018. India has put as many as 13 of its states and two central government-territories on high storm alert for the next 48 hours. (Xinhua)

