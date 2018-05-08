Baby crane rescued near Poyang Lake in E China

Wildlife protection workers attach a tracking device to a rescued baby crane in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 4, 2018. The baby crane was found alone and unable to stand up near the Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province on April 24. It was sent to a provincial wildlife care and breeding center for recovery before being transfered to Melmeg National Nature Reserve. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Wildlife protection workers transfer a rescued baby crane to an airport in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 7, 2018, before further transfering it to northeast China and setting it free in a nature reserve. The baby crane was found alone and unable to stand up near the Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province on April 24. It was sent to a provincial wildlife care and breeding center for recovery before being transfered to Melmeg National Nature Reserve in Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Wildlife protection workers put a rescued baby crane into a box for transportation in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 7, 2018. The baby crane was found alone and unable to stand up near the Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province on April 24. It was sent to a provincial wildlife care and breeding center for recovery before being transfered to Melmeg National Nature Reserve. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Wildlife protection workers carry a rescued baby crane as they arrive at an airport in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 7, 2018. The baby crane was found alone and unable to stand up near the Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province on April 24. It was sent to a provincial wildlife care and breeding center for recovery before being transfered to Melmeg National Nature Reserve. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)