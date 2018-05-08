Flash floods break out due to heavy rainfall in Xiamen, SE China

A bus drives on a flooded road in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2018. Flash floods broke out here due to heavy rainfall. (Xinhua/Zeng Demeng)

People clean the sewer in order to drain off the water in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2018. Flash floods broke out here due to heavy rainfall. (Xinhua/Zeng Demeng)

Rescue workers evacuate flood-affected residents in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2018. Flash floods broke out here due to heavy rainfall. (Xinhua)

Residents drain off the water in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2018. Flash floods broke out here due to heavy rainfall. (Xinhua/Zeng Demeng)