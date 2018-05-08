Cold wave hits northern and eastern parts of Xinjiang

A child walks on a snow-covered street in Barkol Khazak Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 7, 2018. A cold wave struck the northern and eastern parts of Xinjiang on Sunday evening, resulting in a mixture of rain and snow in these areas. (Xinhua/Dawut Rixat)

Snow covers the folk-custom garden of Khazak in Barkol Khazak Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Dawut Rixat)

People take selfie in snow in Barkol Khazak Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Dawut Rixat)