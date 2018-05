Horsemen participate in the commemoration activities in Rehoboth town of Hardap Region, Namibia, on May 7, 2018. The Rehoboth Baster Community on Monday remembered the Battle of Sam Khubis, which took place on May 8, 1915 when the German colonial army attacked the Baster people at Sam Khubis, some 80km southwest of Rehoboth. (Xinhua/NAMPA)