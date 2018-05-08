Putin signs extensive decree setting Russia's development goals in new term

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree for Russia's roadmap of strategic development that sets targets of the national development in a wide range of spheres up to 2024, including improving economic growth and speeding up technology development, the Kremlin said.



The Russian government shall ensure the achievement of "making the Russian Federation one of the five largest economies in the world" for the period up to 2024, with economic growth rates higher than in the world and inflation at a level not exceeding four percent, according to the decree published on the Kremlin's website.



To accelerate Russia's technological development is seen in the decree as one of Russia's main development goals.



Specifically speaking, it includes encouraging technological innovations, speeding up the introduction of digital technologies in the economy and social sphere, and using modern technologies to develop high-performance export-oriented sector, primarily in manufacturing and agro-industrial complex, the decree said.



The decree also stresses the responsibility of the Russian government to enhance the living quality of Russian citizens by increasing real incomes and pensions of citizens, halving poverty in the country and carrying out priority projects in the areas of health, education, housing environment, employment support, and so on.



In addition, development plans for multiple fields including digital economy, culture, ecology, infrastructure, transportation, financial services, business, international cooperation and exports are also interpreted in the decree.



The 17-clause decree stipulates that it enters into force on the day of its official publication.



Earlier in the day, Vladimir Putin took the oath of office Monday to start his fourth term as Russian president, pledging to help promote the competitiveness of economic growth and technology development of the country.



Following the inauguration, the president proposed Dmitry Medvedev for the post of Russia's prime minister to the State Duma, which is expected to decide whether to approve his nomination on Tuesday.

