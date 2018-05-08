China's foreign trade up 8.9 pct in first four months

China's goods trade rose 8.9 percent year on year to 9.11 trillion yuan (about 1.43 trillion US dollars) in the first four months of this year, customs data showed Tuesday.



China's goods exports rose 6.4 percent year on year to 4.81 trillion yuan in the January-April period while imports grew 11.7 percent to 4.3 trillion yuan, resulting in a trade surplus of 506.24 billion yuan, which narrowed by 24.1 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs.

