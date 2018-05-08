Positive image of DPRK leader built among S. Korean students after inter-Korean summit: poll

A positive image of Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), spread among South Korean college students after the third inter-Korean summit, a poll showed Tuesday.
According to the Kookmin University survey, 48.3 percent of respondents had a positive image towards Kim. It was more than 10-fold of the 4.7-percent rate tallied before the inter-Korean summit last month.
The result was based on a poll of 106 Kookmin University freshmen aged between 19 and 21 before the summit and 89 freshmen after the summit. It had 9.8 percentage points in margin of error.
The surge in positive image towards Kim came after the DPRK leader held the third inter-Korean summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on April 27 in the border village of Panmunjom.
The summit was broadcast live to the entire world as well as to South Korean people. After the summit, the students described Kim as being frank, broad-minded, humorous, cute and fresh.
Kim and Moon agreed to complete denuclearization and the turn of the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty. The Korean Peninsula
remains technically at war as the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with armistice.
Meanwhile, negative image towards Kim tumbled from 87.7 percent to 25.8 percent following the summit.