Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I divorced my ex-husband in 2012, yet in 2014, a housing agency called me, saying that the apartment I bought had been sold."So said a woman surnamed Niu. She and her then husband surnamed Di got divorced in 2012, and he moved out. However, in September 2014, a housing agency told Niu that the apartment she had bought before their marriage had been sold. Niu said that Di found a woman to impersonate her and sign the authorization letter so that a man surnamed Sun could sell the apartment. Her ex-husband also stole her property ownership certificate, ID card and household registration for the apartment. Niu filed a lawsuit against Di, Sun and the housing agency and asked the court to invalidate the housing contract. The Haidian district court recently heard the case and ruled that the housing contract was invalid. People who try to cheat others by forging documents will be blacklisted on the social credit system. (Source: The Beijing Youth Daily)