Earthquake-hit Wenchuan regains life after ten years of hard work

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2018 shows the Yingxiu Township of Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. On May 12, 2008, an 8.0-magnitude earthquake struck Wenchuan, razing almost the whole county to the ground. After ten years of hard work, Wenchuan has regained life. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows the playground of the Central Primary School in Qiaozhuang Township of Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Qingchuan was one of the worst-hit areas when a catastrophic earthquake struck Sichuan's Wenchuan County in 2008.

Aerial photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows the residential buildings in Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows houses in Banqiao Township of Qingchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Qingchuan was one of the worst-hit areas when a catastrophic earthquake struck Sichuan's Wenchuan County in 2008.

Aerial photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows a pedestrian street in the new Beichuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Beichuan was one of the worst-hit areas when a catastrophic earthquake struck Sichuan's Wenchuan County in 2008. Beichuan County later was rebuilt in a new location.

Villager Yang Yungang works at his restaurant at Yingxiu Township of Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 12, 2018.

People walk on a pedestrian street in the new Beichuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 17, 2018. Beichuan was one of the worst-hit areas when a catastrophic earthquake struck Sichuan's Wenchuan County in 2008. Beichuan County later was rebuilt in a new location.

Aerial photo taken on May 1, 2018 shows the Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

People perform dragon dance at the new Beichuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 17, 2018. Beichuan was one of the worst-hit areas when a catastrophic earthquake struck Sichuan's Wenchuan County in 2008. Beichuan County later was rebuilt in a new location.

Women of Qiang ethnic group make embroidery works at the new Beichuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2018. Beichuan was one of the worst-hit areas when a catastrophic earthquake struck Sichuan's Wenchuan County in 2008. Beichuan County later was rebuilt in a new location.