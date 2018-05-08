Hanjiang Bridge of Menghua Railway under construction in C China's Hubei

The Hanjiang Bridge of the Menghua Railway is under construction across the Hanjiang River in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, May 7, 2018. The 5,242-meter bridge is an important part of the 1,817-kilometer heavy-duty railway for coal transport linking north China's coal-rich Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region with central and south China. (Xinhua/Jin Wei)

The Hanjiang Bridge of the Menghua Railway is under construction across the Hanjiang River in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, May 7, 2018. The 5,242-meter bridge is an important part of the 1,817-kilometer heavy-duty railway for coal transport linking north China's coal-rich Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region with central and south China. (Xinhua/Jin Wei)

The Hanjiang Bridge of the Menghua Railway is under construction across the Hanjiang River in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, May 7, 2018. The 5,242-meter bridge is an important part of the 1,817-kilometer heavy-duty railway for coal transport linking north China's coal-rich Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region with central and south China. (Xinhua/Jin Wei)