Tokyo stocks close higher on domestic firms' earnings, caution ahead of Trump's Iran nuke deal

Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday on overnight advances on Wall Street and companies here reporting solid earnings, but the market's upside was capped by caution ahead of US President Donald Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal.



The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 41.53 points, or 0.18 percent, from Monday to close the day at 22,508.69.



The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 6.64 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish at 1,779.82.



Fishery, agriculture and forestry, electric power and gas, and pharmaceutical-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.

