Photographers from Belt and Road countries focus on Beijing

Ten photographers from countries involved in the Belt and Road
Initiative will record Beijing on their cameras this week.
The event, from May 7 to 13, was organized by the Information Office of the Beijing municipal government and the All-China Journalists Association. The organizers have invited photographers from 10 countries along the Belt and Road route, including Russia, Belarus, Poland, Serbia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Photographers will visit hundreds of shooting spots, focusing on the historic sites along the city's north-south axis and Chang'an Avenue, hutongs and traditional alleys, major cultural relics and industrial heritage, urban transport and green areas, as well as the city's rural scenery.
The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road
trade routes to seek common development and prosperity.
The photographers will also take a one-day panoramic shot, and their photos will be combined into a big panoramic picture of Beijing.
Selected photos of the photographers will be exhibited in populous public areas.
The activity is a cultural exchange program based on the annual event "World Photographers Focusing on Beijing," which has invited photographers from more than 50 countries and regions to record the capital city since 1999.