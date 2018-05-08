China to promote its creative cultural products overseas

Press conference for the China Week exhibition series Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT
China will launch a series of exhibitions that will tour around the world to cities such as Seoul, Sydney, Paris, Berlin and Tel Aviv to promote the country's creative cultural products, the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism announced on Tuesday at a press conference.
The China Week: Inherit and Innovate
exhibition series that will tour the globe from Thursday to June 30, will feature creative designs and products by organizations including the Palace Museum and events such as Beijing Design Week.
Considered one of the best cultural product producers, the Palace Museum will showcase its creations at six galleries in Singapore, Brussels, Benin, Bangkok, Seoul and Sydney in addition to hosting lectures and seminars.
And China National Philatelic Corporation will bring China's various stamps to the exhibition series as well as traditional Chinese art such as Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) dynasty poetry, kungfu and items related to China's Belt and Road
initiative.
NICE Choice will focus on introducing designs based on cultural relics such as the Mogao Grottoes.