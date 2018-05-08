Happy birthday:



While a night out shopping is sure to improve your mood, the damage it does to your wallet will end up wiping the smile from your face. Striking the right balance will be the key to finding happiness. Your lucky numbers: 4, 7, 8, 14, 16.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Unnecessary risks should be avoided as things are about to get very chaotic for you financially speaking. It might be wise to just play it safe this week. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Love is not something that should be pursued passively. Do not wait for someone else to make the first move, instead gather your courage and ask them out on a date. A little extra pocket money may prove a pleasant surprise. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The bad mood someone close to you is in may mean that you have to tip-toe around them today. Although it may be tough, keep your opinions to yourself for the next few days. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You may have woken up on the wrong side of the bed today. Try your best to stay positive and focus on the good things that you have in your life. This positive energy will end up attracting good fortune to you and improve your day. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Something that someone is offering you may not be all it seems to be. If something sounds too good to be true, it most likely it is. Money matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A suggestion made by a friend may turn out to be more useful than you think. It will prove useful to look at things from a new perspective. Creative endeavours will prove fun. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not let a last-minute change of plans throw you for a loop. Roll with these changes and new opportunities will present themselves to you. An unexpected message will bring good news. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A major roadblock will stand between you and your goals. It may be more effective to take things on in a round about way rather than straight on. Today will be the perfect time for you to unleash your creative side. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Although this is a good time to move your plans forward, it would be very unwise to mix business and pleasure today. Lady Luck will smile down on you today when it comes to finances, making this a great day for investments. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Do not wait until the last minute to take action. If you are proactive enough you should be able to avoid a major disaster. Love is on the rise today. This will be a great time to head out and meet new people. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Try your best to not look at the past through rose-colored glasses. Acknowledging both the good and bad in your present will help you move on to a better future. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



It might be a good idea to maintain a low profile today. Although an aggressive approach usually gets you the results you want, today it will just end up making you a target. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭