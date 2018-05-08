China's foreign trade up 8.9 pct in first four months

China's goods trade rose 8.9 percent year-on-year to 9.11 trillion yuan (about 1.43 trillion US dollars) in the first four months of this year, customs data showed Tuesday.



China's goods exports rose 6.4 percent year-on-year to 4.81 trillion yuan in the January-April period, while imports grew 11.7 percent to 4.3 trillion yuan, resulting in a trade surplus of 506.24 billion yuan, which narrowed by 24.1 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).



In April, goods trade surplus shrank by 27 percent to 182.8 billion yuan, as exports rose 3.7 percent year-on-year to 1.27 trillion yuan, while imports grew 11.6 percent to 1.09 trillion yuan, according to the GAC.



In the first four months, exports and imports of products under the general trade category surged 12.8 percent year-on-year to 5.34 trillion yuan, accounting for 58.6 percent of the total foreign trade volume, 2 percentage points higher than the same period last year.



Chinese private enterprises played a bigger role in trade by contributing 38.6 percent to total trade, up 1.2 percentage points compared with the same period last year.



Exports and imports made by foreign-funded companies totaled 3.91 trillion yuan, up 4.6 percent, contributing 42.9 percent of the total foreign trade volume during the January-April period.

