The world's first driverless Autonomous Rapid Rail Transit halts at a station beside Shennong Theater in Zhuzhou, Central China's Hunan Province, on Tuesday to wait for the start of its three-month test run. With the capacity to carry up to 300 passengers, the three-carriage vehicle is 32 meters long and has a maximum speed of 70 kilometers per hour. Zhuzhou residents will be able to purchase electric tickets by scanning a quick response code at the station.