Mainland stocks rise as trade talks resume

Chinese mainland stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as reports that China-US talks would resume eased worries of a trade war, while investors bought blue chips ahead of MSCI's A-share inclusion on June 1.



The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.16 percent to 3,878.68 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.79 percent to 3,161.50 points.



The financial sector sub-index closed higher by 1.67 percent, and the consumer staples sector was up 1.12 percent. The healthcare sub-index, however, was down 0.17 percent.



Investors cheered on news that China's top economic official Liu He will visit Washington next week to resume trade talks with the Trump administration, easing fears of a trade war. Discussions in Beijing last week failed to produce agreement on a long list of US trade demands.



Investors in China also expect that MSCI's China inclusion on June 1 will bring in a wave of foreign money inflows into the country's blue chips.



The start-up board ChiNext index was higher by 0.24 percent.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Beijing Aerospace Changfeng Co, which gained 10.03 percent, followed by Kunshan Kersen Science & Technology Co, which climbed 10.03 percent and Qingdao Tianhua Institute of Chemistry Engineering Co, up by 10.03 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Aurora Optoelectronics Co, which lost 10.01 percent, followed by Jiangsu Lugang Culture Co, which slipped 8.37 percent, and Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology Co, down by 6.43 percent.





