Yuan eases on rising dollar; losses capped by better-than-expected trade data

China's yuan eased slightly against the US dollar on Tuesday after a softer midpoint fixing following broad strength in the greenback, though losses were capped when China released better-than-expected April trade data.



The dollar hovered near a four-month high on Tuesday, backed by rising Treasury yields and broadly strong US economic data.



"The coincident rise of US 10-year yields and the US dollar has been a key driver of a strong downturn in EM Asian FX," Sue Trinh, head of Asian EMFX strategy at the Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong, said in a note on Tuesday.



Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, set the yuan's midpoint rate at 6.3674 per dollar, 90 pips or 0.14 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.3584.



In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3656 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3651, 34 pips weaker than the previous late session close.



A trader at a Chinese bank said the spot yuan was "likely to face some downward pressure in the near term, given the latest round of dollar rallies might have not come to an end."



Financial magazine Caixin on Monday quoted PBC Governor Yi Gang as saying that the central bank had not intervened in the foreign exchange market for almost a year.



He noted that a flexible and two-way volatile currency mechanism is an automatic stabilizer of international payment and cross-border capital flows.



China will sign a bilateral currency swap agreement with Japan, the Chinese government said on Tuesday, citing an article written by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that was published by Japan's Asahi newspaper.



The PBC said that it will further push forward yuan internationalization this year and expand the cross-border use of the Chinese currency.





