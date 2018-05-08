Lackluster second-tier cities lure fresh graduates with benefits to help drive local economic development

Jobseekers search for opportunities at a talents fair held in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, in March. Photo: IC











Working for an internet company in Wuhan's East Lake area called Optics Valley, Jin Hao, who graduated with a degree in IT from one of the city's top universities, has witnessed a rapid surge in demand for talent in recent years.



Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province, is a rising second-tier city aiming to become a pillar of growth in the region.



However, failure to entice most of the city's university graduates to stay, despite an abundance of higher education resources - over 80 colleges and universities including seven top universities in the city - has been a relentless headache for the local Wuhan government.



"Among some 20 classmates who chose to find a job after graduation, only four or five decided to stay in Wuhan, while the others were willing to move to first-tier cities like Beijing, Shanghai or Shenzhen [in South China's Guangdong Province], where internet firms flourish and salaries are satisfactory," Jin said, talking about his fellow classmates whom he graduated alongside from the Wuhan University of Technology in 2011.



Lagging behind China's first-tier cities and the developed southeastern region in terms of infrastructure, policy and decent company resources, Wuhan just a few years ago seemed extremely lackluster and unable to convince masses of fresh talent to stay and make a living while achieving their dreams.



That trend, however, has somewhat been reversed over the past three years thanks to the effective measures taken by the local government to enact more seductive policies to convince talent to stay, including local household registration, or hukou, renting or house purchasing, as well as salary standards.



At present, those under 40 years old can apply for a formal hukou in Wuhan with only a bachelor's degree certificate, while those with a master's degree or PhD can better enjoy the policy without any age limits.



The city also built over 3,600 university student apartments in 2017 while making a pledge to provide houses that can be sold or rented with a 20 percent discount.



Unsurprisingly, the Wuhan government's gesture has been met with a gradually rising figure of graduates staying in the city.



According to the statistics bureau of Wuhan, over 300,000 students chose to work in the city in 2017, triple the number recorded in 2016.



Benefits attract all?



A survey carried out by Boss Zhipin, a Chinese online job-hunting platform, showed that around 51.8 percent of new college graduates chose to work in second-tier cities in 2017, up 7.8 percentage points year-on-year.



Besides Wuhan, a flurry of second-tier cities, including Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan Province and Nanchang, capital of East China's Jiangxi Province, have all participated in the nation's talent-luring battle by offering various benefits: from hukou to housing allowances to cash subsidies and higher salaries.



However, the local governments' benefits are not attracting everyone.



"In fact, the policy favor has become more alluring for those who were originally planning on staying here, but for those who are determined to seek a development opportunity in super big cities, they will still walk away," said 28-year-old Li, who has been working at a commercial bank in Chengdu ever since she graduated from the Beijing-based Renmin University of China in 2015.



Li told the Global Times that she has seen more graduates of top Chinese universities or with overseas educational backgrounds appearing around her, thanks to not only the city's abovementioned incentives, but also the promises the city has kept in terms of guaranteeing a bright career path or development opportunities as a result of the city's rapid growth in emerging industries.



Chengdu now ranks fifth in terms of digital economy development, right behind Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou (capital of South China's Guangdong Province), according to the 2018 China Internet Plus Index released by the Tencent Research Institute in April.



The southwestern city launched a plan in 2017 to develop its emerging industries, including new-generation IT, high-end manufacturing, biological sciences, as well as new-energy vehicles. The output value of the internet and big data-related sectors is set to exceed 500 billion yuan ($78.55 billion) by 2020, according to the plan.



Wuhan is also striving to catch up with the vigorous development of emerging economies nationwide, despite the city's traditional advantages being in the steel and textile sectors.



"More and more internet companies are moving their research centers to Wuhan, and the overall business environment has improved," Jin said.



Yuan Xiaoxiao is just one of the lucky graduates this summer who has been offered a job working at a leading Chinese livestreaming company headquartered in Wuhan.



The 24-year-old, who spent seven years studying in Wuhan, starting as a freshman and eventually graduating with a master's degree, is very satisfied with the opportunity, which will pay her about 10,000 yuan a month, despite being offered two internet firm jobs in Beijing with higher salaries.



"I dropped the chance of moving to Beijing after some comparison between the two cities in terms of salary level and living costs," Yuan said, noting Wuhan has been taking steps to boost its economy by introducing more high-tech, internet and financial companies over recent years.



'Golden period'



Second-tier cities like Chengdu and Wuhan are cultivating surging demand for top talent, which is functioning as the backbone for their rapid economic development and industrial innovation, helping them enter a "golden period," said Ma Li, former head of the Beijing-based China Population and Development Research Center.



"With population dividends disappearing in the super big cities where marginal benefits are quickly decreasing, more eyes are being directed at the second-tier cities that have systematic industrial development blueprints with huge growth room," Ma told the Global Times over the weekend.



Therefore, an increasing volume of young talent is flowing into these new growth poles.



These cities have seriously realized the significance of their development potential, but attracting talent is just the first step. How to retain skilled people and support them in playing a leading role in emerging local economies are the key factors, said Ma.



At least one thing is for sure: More fresh graduates like Yuan are increasingly willing to take chances and witness change and growth in their selected second-tier city, where they can contribute and benefit.