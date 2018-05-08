Kyrgyz foreign policy gives priority to China, says minister

Being a good neighbor and strategic partner, China is one of the foreign policy priorities of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz First Deputy Foreign Minister Dinara Kemelova said on Monday.



Speaking at a forum of experts from the two countries, Kemelova discussed the main areas of bilateral cooperation, which range from the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres to culture and security.



She said since the establishment of the bilateral partnership, more than 200 international and bilateral treaties have been signed in all areas of cooperation.



In addition, China and Kyrgyzstan also cooperate in both bilateral and multilateral formats to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism.



In terms of trade and economic relations, China is Kyrgyzstan's biggest trade partner as well as the biggest investor.



Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Xiao Qinghua said in the 26 years since the establishment of their diplomatic relations, the political trust between the two countries has strengthened and business cooperation progressed dynamically.



Kyrgyzstan is implementing many infrastructure and socio-economic projects with Chinese assistance. "All these projects play an important role in the social and economic development of Kyrgyzstan," Xiao said.



China, he added, pursues the principle of mutual benefit in bilateral relations and not unilateral interest.

