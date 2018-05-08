Philippine President accepts resignation of tourism secretary over corruption scandal

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo who was reportedly forced to tender her resignation amid corruption allegations.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque confirmed to reporters that Teo submitted her resignation letter before the cabinet meeting on Monday night.



Local newspaper The Philippine Star reported, Duterte met with Teo on Monday night and told her to hand in her resignation as tourism chief. Though, Teo's lawyer issued a statement later saying there was no demand from Duterte.



Calls for Teo's resignation mounted following a Commission on Audit initial finding that the Department of Tourism (DOT) placed a 60-million pesos (1.2 million US dollars) advertisement to a television program produced and hosted by her brothers.



Teo has denied the allegations. She said on Monday that she has no plans to resign.



The Office of the Ombudsman said it would investigate Teo over the DOT's controversial multi-million ads deal. Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said on Tuesday that her office "will do a fact-finding" investigation.



Teo is the latest government official that Duterte fired over corruption allegations. In April, Duterte also fired then Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre.



Duterte warned last week public servants erring anew to just leave their posts quietly, as he stressed that he would not let up in his anticorruption campaign.

