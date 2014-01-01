Tourism nearly a tenth of global CO2 emissions

Domestic and international tourism accounts for eight percent of greenhouse gas emissions, four times more than previously estimated, according to a study published Monday.



The multi-trillion dollar industry's carbon footprint is expanding rapidly, driven in large part by demand for energy-intensive air travel, researchers reported in the journal Nature Climate Change.



"Tourism is set to grow faster than many other economic sectors," with revenue projected to swell by four percent annually through 2025, noted lead-author Arunima Malik, a researcher at The University of Sydney's business school.



Holding the sector's carbon pollution in check will likely require carbon taxes or CO2 trading schemes for aviation, the researchers concluded.



As in past decades, the United States is the single largest emitter of tourism-related carbon emissions, with other wealthy nations - Germany, Canada and Britain - also in the top ten.



But burgeoning middle classes have moved emerging economies up the ranking, with China in the second place and India, Mexico and Brazil 4th, 5th and 6th, respectively.



International travel involving long-haul flights is among the fastest growing sectors, and could threaten efforts to rein in planet-warming carbon pollution.



AFP

