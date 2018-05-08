Public restroom gets floral facelift

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/5/8 18:12:09

A public restroom in Beijing gets a facelift through different colors of flowers and ornamental plants being planted into the checkered exterior walls. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

A public restroom in Beijing gets a facelift through different colors of flowers and ornamental plants being planted into the checkered exterior walls. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

A public restroom in Beijing gets a facelift through different colors of flowers and ornamental plants being planted into the checkered exterior walls. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

A public restroom in Beijing gets a facelift through different colors of flowers and ornamental plants being planted into the checkered exterior walls. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

A public restroom in Beijing gets a facelift through different colors of flowers and ornamental plants being planted into the checkered exterior walls. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus