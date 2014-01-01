No ‘half-naked’ female students in library: Zambia university

Zambia's leading university on Monday asked female students to stop visiting the library "half-naked," suggesting that their skimpy outfits were distracting their male counterparts.



A notice stuck in front of the main library at the University of Zambia, a school with over 35,000 students, urged female students to dress "modestly" when using the facility.



Some students were upset at the directive.



"Why should they ask them how to dress? Let them wear what they want anytime and anywhere," male student Anthony Kunda.



Zambia is a largely conservative and Christian nation. Student Barbra Musonda backed the decision, claiming that some go to the library without underwear or even bare-breasted.



AFP

