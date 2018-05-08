Gifter’s remorse: 60-year-old woman confronts, demands money back from handsome livestream host

A woman in China had a physical altercation with a livestreamer half her age after tracking him down to demand that he return 300,000 yuan ($47,131) in virtual gifts she had lavished on him over the past year, police said.



The sexagenarian, surnamed Luo, cornered the 30-year-old host surnamed Ren outside his hotel while he was in Nanjing attending a livestreaming event.



There, Luo demanded that Ren refund the money, claiming her spending had caused tremendous strain on her family.



She also claimed her daughters had threatened to disown her over the issue.



When Ren refused her a refund, things quickly escalated and the argument turned physical.



One witness outside the hotel at first mistook the pair as a mother and son, but soon realized they spoke with different regional accents and were arguing over money.



"The woman didn't look very well-off, judging from what she wore," said the witness, suggesting the amount was substantial for her family.



The witness claimed Ren had been aggressive at first but quickly called police when he realized Luo was unable to properly defend herself.



Luo told police she had lavished gifts on Ren for the past year, and not all of them virtual. For his birthday, Luo gifted Ren a 30,000-yuan wristwatch.



Officers tried to mediate but to no avail. "Although it was a large sum of money, Luo had spent it on Ren voluntarily," explained an officer.



"Ren didn't swindle her out of it, either," the officer said.



Officers suggested that Luo file a lawsuit.



Yangtze Evening Post

