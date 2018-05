Chinese premier arrives in Tokyo for official visit, China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday for an official visit to Japan and the 7th China-Japan-Republic of Korea (ROK) leaders' meeting.



Li's visit to Japan will be the first by a Chinese premier in eight years, coinciding with the 40th anniversary this year of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship.