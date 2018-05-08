2018 China Mountain Trails and Yading Skyrunning Festival opens

From left: Second place winner Guan Yousheng, the winner Jiaerenjia, third place winner Silangduoji and famous cross-country runner Francois D'Haene Photo: Courtesy of Migu Running

The China Mountain Trails and Yading Skyrunning Festival was held from April 28 to 30 at Daocheng County's Yading Scenic Spot in the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.This year's event was sponsored by the government of the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Tourism Development Committee and the Daocheng Yading Scenic Spot Administration, and put on by Migu Running.A high-quality international cross-country race that combines the concepts of sports and tourism, the event attracted 1,043 runners from 25 countries and regions. The competition was made up of a 10-kilometer hike, a vertical kilometer race, a 29-kilometer skyrunning race and a 46-kilometer ultra kora.The 29-kilometer skyrunning race used the Skyrunner World Series route, which is the most popular route for skyrunning. The route took runners from Shangri-La town to an altitude of 2,860 meters, running on dirt roads along canyons, over a bridge and frozen rivers. The highest point on the route, the last pass, was at an altitude of 4,666 meters.After the pass, the runners descended back to Chonggu Temple to the finish line. Casal Mir Oscar from Andorra and Holly Page from the UK won the men's and women's championships respectively.Another of the races, the 46-kilometer ultra kora was held near the Xiannairi Mountain, which is regarded as a sacred mountain by Tibetan people. The runners passed through the majestic Xiannairi Mountain, the quiet and dignified Yangmaiyong Mountain and the lofty Xianuoduoji Mountain during the race.As the most challenging item in the event, the high-altitude climbing race attracted the participation of a large number of top international cross-country runners. However, Chinese runners Jiaerenjia and Yao Miao won the men's and women's races respectively.A Sports + Tourism Summit Forum was held on the afternoon of April 28, during which some famous athletes, tourism experts and runners were invited to discuss topics related to the industry. There was also a themed exhibition, pre-competition meetings with sports experts and track introduction events for the runners. The introductory sessions provided runners with more detailed race information and shared professional and practical cross-country race tips."This is the third China Mountain Trails and Yading Skyrunning Festival. The first one was held in 2016. It is the first in Asia and also the only officially authorized international sports event series that introduced the Skyrunner World Series in 2018," said Yuan Feng, the director of Migu Interactive Entertainment Co., Ltd's internet sports division on April 30."The festival emphasizes Skyrunning's philosophy of 'admire nature, revere nature, and pursue more pure contact with nature,' he said."The China Mountain Trails competition is an international sports brand under Migu Running. Its mission is to go into China's mountainous regions to create challenging and diverse cross-country races that highlight health and well-being as well as love and respect for nature.Migu Running plans to expand its domestic cross-country race offerings to fully demonstrate the advantages of combining sports events with tourism and allow more runners to experience firsthand the rich natural landscape of each participating region and create a higher quality of cross-country races in China.