Municipal government launches detailed actions to turn city into global manufacturing hub

The municipal government held an official press conference on Monday to introduce 10 specific actions to realize its new goals to build Shanghai into global manufacturing hub.



In April, the municipal government announced its plan to build four "brands" of Shanghai between 2018 and 2020, namely Shanghai Service, Shanghai Manufacturing, Shanghai Shopping and Shanghai Culture. The upgrading of its manufacturing industry is a key part of this plan.



According to Chen Mingbo, director of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, four key actions to build up Shanghai Manufacturing are the establishment of worldwide famous brands, cultivation of globally famous companies, gathering famous industry experts, and the formation of world famous industry zones.



Apart from the above four key actions, Chen added six additional actions, which are technology innovation, brand image promotion, product quality improvement, intelligence technology blending, creation of industry clusters, as well as green innovation.



The main focus of the government's new plan is to enhance the city's manufacturing industry. To meet the new market demand for a local manufacturing industry, the Shanghai municipal government aims to turn the city into a high-end "business" with new meanings.



According to Chen, the notion of Shanghai Manufacturing means high-end manufacturing with core values in industry chains; it also means quality manufacturing that produces high-end products that meet diverse market demands; intelligent manufacturing incorporated with artificial intelligence and internet technologies; most importantly, a green manufacturing that uses resources in a sustainable way.



Specific actions



To ensure that the city's manufacturing industry is successfully upgraded by or before 2020, the authority launched 10 specific actions.



One action is to build famous brands for Shanghai manufacturing. The authority aims to enhance local products' brand-name recognition worldwide, making products manufactured in Shanghai reputable in China and other countries.



Specifically, for traditional local brands, the authority tends to encourage them to incorporate new technology and new mechanism to gain a more modern image on the market.



The government will also encourage local companies to conquer technological barriers and develop key industry technology.



Another action is to cultivate world-class famous manufacturing companies. The municipal government plans to accumulate resources to cultivate a group of promising enterprises, helping them to become top-level manufacturing enterprises globally.



Specifically, the authority aims to cultivate three local manufacturing companies to join the world's top-500 enterprises.



Additionally, the authority will gather famous experts to enhance the city's manufacturing competitiveness. Notably, professionals in the field of integrated circuit, computer science, brain science and artificial intelligence are in high demand. The authority will also provide housing subsidies and other advantages to talents in manufacturing fields.



The authorities aims to develop globally reputable manufacturing zones. Caohejing Hi-Tech Park, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park and Shanghai International Automobile City are expected to be built as world-class manufacturing zones by 2020.





A machine working Photo: VCG

A bird's-eye view of Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Photo: VCG

People at the second Caohejing Hi-Tech Park expo, which was held in October 2017 in Shanghai Photo: IC