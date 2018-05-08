Jing’an launches new measures to attract top talent

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Jing'an is launching around 30 projects with a total investment of over 40 million yuan ($6 million) to better attract talents."Jing'an district recently launched a series of new measures that cover health services, housing and education to attract talents to work and live in the district, thepaper.cn reported Monday. Specifically, the local government offers a maximum housing subsidy of 500,000 yuan to top talents who purchase an apartment in the city. The district will also offer quality educational resources and personalized growth plans to the children of these talents. In addition, talents and their families can enjoy green medical channels and quality medical resources in the district.