Senior care consulting service available in city

To help needy seniors in Shanghai to find appropriate ways to spend their free time, the city has officially started a pilot program for senior care consulting services in local communities, Knews reported Monday.



Shanghai currently has 703 nursing institutions for the aged, 127 community elderly homes and 560 day care service centers for seniors. Though local caring service resources are relatively sufficient, many seniors are unclear about related policies and resources when they need care.



Senior care counselors provide both basic and expanded services for the aged. In terms of basic service, counselors inform seniors of service resources near their community, as well as related policy guidelines. Counselors can also provide more personalized services for senior residents.





