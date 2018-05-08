Two drivers arrested for fighting along a road

Shanghai police received a report at around 11 am Monday that two private vehicles had pulled over on the downtown Yan'an elevated road and that four individuals from the cars were fighting each other, thepaper.cn reported Tuesday.



After an investigation, Huangpu district police found that a male driver surnamed Gu driving a red car near a ramp on Shimenyi Road was cut off by a gray car, driven by a man surnamed Tao, changing lanes. The two cars almost collided but no accident or injuries occurred. Nonetheless, Gu became angry and forced Tao to the side of the road. The two engaged in a fistfight while their respective passengers, both young women, also began fighting and hitting each other.



Gu was arrested for 10 days and fined 1,000 ($157) yuan, with six points deducted from his license. Tao was arrested for five days and fined 500 yuan; six points were also deducted. Police remind that drivers should observe the traffic rules when driving.

