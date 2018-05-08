Tsai is wrong on Korean summit comparison

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen compared inter-Korean relations to cross-Straits ties in a televised interview on Monday. She claimed that as North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
addressed each other in their meeting in April, leaders of the Chinese mainland and Taiwan should meet similarly on the basis of equality without any political preconditions. "Sitting in a remote corner guessing the other side's intention without contacting each other or sitting down and talking is very dangerous," she said.
Tsai has a terrible memory. Shortly before she took office, leaders across the Straits - Xi Jinping and Ma Ying-jeou - met in Singapore in November 2015, but the upbeat trend was wrecked by her. While claiming to maintain the status quo of cross-Straits relations, Tsai has obstinately refused to accept the one-China policy, the fundamental principle. She has ruined the foundation for a mainland-Taiwan leaders' meeting.
Leaders of the mainland and Taiwan can never meet in the way that South and North Korea leaders do. The latter are both UN member states recognized widely. But Taiwan is an integral part of China. Beijing won't call a Taiwan leader "president," nor will officials from most other countries.
The one-China policy is the political precondition for cross-Straits official exchanges. When Xi and Ma met in Singapore in 2015, they addressed each other "Mr," a special arrangement for the event with the situation of China not yet reunified. The 1992 Consensus was respected by both sides.
Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have acted hypocritically. They have already changed the status quo across the Straits. Demanding a meeting on the equal basis, Tsai is asking the mainland to recognize Taiwan's independence, a very calculating move.
Yet to realize Tsai's goal of independence, the DPP authorities will have to mobilize the whole of Taiwan society for a deadly struggle. The DPP hasn't the guts to do that and Taiwanese society wouldn't follow. Tsai is right in saying that it would be dangerous if cross-Straits relations further soured. If the Tsai administration continues with its desinicization campaign and being the card of Washington, tensions across the Straits will flare up. Against such provocations, the mainland will take diplomatic and military measures, creating unbearable pressure on Taiwan.
The Tsai administration may be able to handle its cultural desinicization, but not being a US pawn. Washington has no concern about Taiwan's fate when it comes to US-China relations. Taiwan is no more than a bargaining chip the US uses against China, without a care.
It is highly anticipated that the mainland and Taiwan can march toward peaceful reunification on the basis of the 1992 Consensus. If the DPP insists on detaching Taiwan from the mainland, it has to think about the consequences.
While deceiving the Taiwan people, Tsai and the DPP had better not truly regard themselves as the legal government of a sovereign state. If Tsai considers herself a president, then she will not ever meet mainland leaders or leaders of other countries. Perhaps she can play the game with the pathetically small number of countries with whom Taiwan has so-called "diplomatic" ties.