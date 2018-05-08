China must step up its tech to trap online child predators

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT





"He told me to remove my clothing and touch myself," a 12-year-old girl said about her recent experience in front of a computer video camera with an unknown man self-branded as a child "talent scout."



The Shanghai-based predator had tricked her and other unsuspecting girls into believing they could become child stars simply by taking off their clothes and performing indecent acts via their computers, Shanghai Observer reported recently.



When finally catching the child predator red-handed at his residence, the police were stunned to find that the so-called "talent scout commissioned by a Shanghai-based cultural company" turned out to be a teenager himself, a student enrolled at a local vocational school.



Pleading guilty, the 19-year-old, surnamed Wang, admitted to the police that teenage girls in China easily fall prey to such scams, as many hope to impress talent scouts who can lead them to stardom.



Wang confessed that he had seduced multiple prepubescent girls aged 10 to 12 into undressing and masturbating for him via their computer cameras. In April, the court ordered Wang to serve one year and 10 months in prison for sexually molesting children, even though no actual physical contact had transpired.



This and other similar cases have heightened China's growing concern about online child porn and internet-based predators. In August, 2017, police in Zhengzhou, capital of Central China's Henan Province, busted a local child porn site. Wu Pengsheng, the site's administrator, offered "custom young girl videos" to its paid subscribers.



In February, xinhuanet.com reported that online criminals were operating salacious live-streaming shows with young boys exposing themselves and conducting indecent acts.



Social media platforms are the new frontier of Chinese pedophiles. Law enforcement officers try to track down such predators, but the predators are always one step ahead of the law, using the latest technology and innovative new platforms to lure children into doing terrible things, and then selling the videos to other perverts.



When it comes to online child porn in China, more legislation and stricter punishments are desperately needed. In contrast to the anti-child-porn legislation of developed Western countries, many which criminalize the possession of child porn, China's legislation in this aspect is still insufficient.



China is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography. The country has been making great efforts to take a byte out of online child porn and predators.



The dark net and other covert networks accessed only with specific software, configurations and authorization pose big challenges for China's internet police, who have yet to catch up with such technically advanced methods of sharing illicit content. Moreover, many child porn content creators and their customers use secret codes to disguise their transactions, with payments often done via cryptocurrencies.



If China truly wishes to crack down on such content and protect its children, the government and the internet police need to stay ahead of the tech curve and find new and more innovative ways to identify and trap child predators before these perverts can do the same to our innocent sons and daughters.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.



