China helps cure Africa’s endemic malaria

Malaria remains one of the top killer diseases in Africa. Globally, the region is home to 90 percent of malaria cases and 92 percent of malaria deaths.



The long history and high prevalence rate of malaria in Africa has been associated with Plasmodium falciparum, the most dangerous of the four human malaria parasites. Moreover, scientists claim Africa has been home to malaria for decades because of the widespread mosquito Anopheles gambiae, which is relatively difficult to control. As a result of this scourge, an estimated 1 million people in Africa die from malaria each year, most of whom are children under the age of 5.



While sub-Saharan Africa is the virtual home to malaria in the world, five northernmost African countries - Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia - have managed to control or eliminate it due to the fact that in these countries, the disease was caused predominantly by parasites and transmitted by mosquitoes that were much easier to control.



Besides spiking mortality and causing long-term disability to thousands of people in Africa, malaria exerts a huge pressure on African countries' already weak health systems. Due to its high prevalence, today, an average 30 percent of all outpatient health-center visits are for malaria while admissions account for close to 35 percent. With high case-fatality rates due to late presentation, inadequate management and unavailability or stock-outs of effective drugs, malaria has turned out to be a prime contributor to deaths among inpatients.



Despite the fact that the number of malaria cases has declined 42 percent while the malaria death rate has dropped 66 percent in Africa between 2000 and 2015, according to the World Health Organization, malaria continues to have a severe socio-economic impact on people. Malaria has not only led to increased poverty in households but also impeded children from going to school due to illness, diminishing their capacity to realize their full potential.



Having struggled through the pain of eliminating malaria through improved surveillance to help ensure that every infection is detected, treated and reported to a national malaria registry, Africa has turned to China to fight the killer disease.



Using Comoros as a pilot country, a team of Chinese doctors from Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine aim to help Comoros annihilate malaria by 2020, thanks to a drug derived from traditional Chinese medicine.



Seven years into the program in 2014, the country's malaria patients have been reduced by 101,000 to 2,000 cases, with no malaria deaths reported at all. Before the intervention of the Chinese experts, the people of Comoros would spend not less than 40 percent of their income on seeking out malaria medication. At that time, at least one in every eight of the country's population suffered from malaria.



So, what magic did the team from Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine in Guangdong Province employ to eliminate malaria in Comoros?



It is understood that the team employed a technique known as mass drug administration where they gave doses of a drug derived from traditional Chinese medicine to a large portion of the population simultaneously.



The method cleared the parasites from the human population in Comoros, thereby massively cutting the transmission cycle. Even though the mosquitoes still existed, the parasite would not be carried by the population. As such, the biting of mosquitoes did not transmit the disease. In the same strategy, in the second phase, Chinese scientists gave mass drug administration to all the population, whether infected or not, thereby successfully clearing the parasites from the human population. Before going to Comoros, the team had attempted to use a mass drug administration approach to fight malaria in a trial area in Cambodia. In three years, the malaria rate fell 95 percent.



Analysts say artemisinin, an antimalarial lactone derived from qinghao sweet wormwood and used by the team of Chinese scientists in Africa, clears the parasites from the blood of malaria patients more rapidly than any other drug.



With the success story of the battle against malaria in Comoros, the Chinese experts are now embarking on another milestone: helping other African countries eliminate the disease. While this may take long, it brings a huge sigh of relief to the people of Africa who have not only lost their children but also spent a lot of their resources on battling malaria.



The author is a researcher and expert on China-Africa cooperation based in Nairobi, Kenya. Follow him on Twitter:@kapchanga. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn