2018 China International Bicycle Fair peddles into Shanghai

The 2018 China International Bicycle Fair was in high-gear at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Sunday. Running through Wednesday, over 7,500 bike brands from all over the world are on display, showcasing the most cutting-edge cycling technology and industry related products and services.

A three-wheeled bicycle at the exhibition Photos: Yang Hui/GT

With six exhibit halls and a total area of 180,000 square meters, the fair breaks a record high for scale and number of visitors. Of particular note was the long-awaited comeback of time-honored Chinese and Shanghainese bike brands as well as emerging independent local brands.Thanks to the rising shared bike industry in China, bicycles have returned to the streets of Shanghai in full force. China manufactured 88.3 million new bikes in 2017 and exported 56.4 million bikes across the world, once again making China a veritable kingdom of bicycles.Since the 1950s, the Chinese bicycle industry has been highly profitable and popular, with many prominent national brands such as Forever, Phoenix, Flying Pigeon and Wuyang laying a foundation for the domestic bike industry.Bikes have long been integral to local transportation and daily commutes among Chinese residents, especially between the 1970s and 1990s. However, its once-dominant role was eventually replaced by public transportation systems such as subways as well as the popularity of private cars in the 21st century.Riding the wave of the booming shared-bike industry these past few years, several Chinese bike manufacturers made a comeback, shifting from a simple means of transportation to a healthy lifestyle choice among young urbanites.Phoenix, for example, a time-honored Chinese brand, built a new science renovation center in 2017. Based on its classic prototype, it recently designed a new bicycle with the original exterior design but a brand-new core. Using titanium alloy, it weighs 2 kilograms less than the old model and is installed with a lithium battery to transform the peddling force into electricity, which helps propel the bicycle forward.Other bicycles utilizing new innovations and technology are also being displayed at the exhibition. A bicycle designed by Merida boasts the ability to ride smoothly across stones thanks to its unusually large wheels. And a new roadster designed by Giant saves the rider 50 percent of his/her energy.This article was translated by Qi Xijia based on an article by Shanghai Observer.

Children's bicycles

Cycling clothes for children

A foreign exhibitor showcasing bicycle tires

Cycling helmets on display

People chatting beside a red bicycle





A transparent bicycle at the exhibition





Visitors at the exhibition









