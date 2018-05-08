FigurativelySpeaking

13 billion yuan



Total value of domestic bond defaults since the beginning of 2018, media reports said Tuesday.

260,000



Number of qualified registered trademarks Beijing had in 2017, said the municipality's industrial and commercial authority.

1.12 million



Number of visits Chinese tourists made to Los Angeles in 2017, helping the US city achieve record-level tourism, the local tourism authority said.

8%



Projected annual growth rate of gross value for the construction sector in South China's Hainan Province by 2020, according to the provincial government.