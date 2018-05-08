High hopes for N.Korea opening-up

Two women walk near the Yalu River Bridge in Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Friday. The bridge, completed in 2014, has not yet been put into use. Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT









People in Northeast China are hoping to see opening-up in North Korea in the wake of the meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea.



"The 2016 G20 Summit in Hangzhou [capital of East China's Zhejiang Province] boosted the region's economy, and the 2017 BRICS Summit held in Xiamen [in East China's Fujian Province] created the same effect for the region. So why can't Northeast China benefit from such big international events? Once North Korea opens up, the region's economy will develop," a clerk in charge of loan transactions at a commercial bank in Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, told the Global Times on Sunday.



Like the bank clerk, who only gave his surname as Wang, many in Dandong expect North Korea to open up to the outside world, providing an opportunity that would help revitalize Northeast China as well as Northeast Asia.



"Some have said Dandong may become a prosperous city like Shenzhen [in South China's Guangdong Province], which I think is possible. Once North Korea opens up, Dandong, and even the whole of Northeast China, will no longer be a dead end," Guan Hongzhi, manager of the inspection technology department at ZXRAY Technology Co in Dandong, told the Global Times.



"If North Korea agrees that the new Yalu River Bridge should open to traffic, trade exchange will be more frequent, which will then drive the [area's] tourism sector. As its future development will require machinery equipment, we can export products to North Korea," he said.



The bridge - linking Dandong's New City area and the North Korean city of Sinuiju - was completed in 2014, but has never been put into use.



Benefiting from their geographical locations, cities bordering North Korea, like Dandong, Baishan and Yanbian, could see their tourism sectors prosper.



"The city's overall economic situation has looked brighter since North Korea's denuclearization pledge. I think the tourism sector will boom after North Korea's opening-up," a tour guide surnamed Bai told the Global Times on Friday.



According to data from Dandong's local statistics department, the number of tourists traveling to the city increased 12.9 percent year-on-year in 2017, with total tourism revenue growing at a similar pace, although the exact figures are not available.



New possibilities



Many of the people interviewed by the Global Times said they believe North Korea will open up, and that it's just a matter of time.



"A source from the Chinese Embassy in North Korea told me that during the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late April, Moon gave a USB flash disk to Kim, which contained information about Moon's advice for North Korea's opening-up," a Dandong civil servant, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Global Times on Sunday.



"Some of that information was about developing North Korea's west coast economic zone and attracting international investment, as well as building a high-speed railway line linking Dalian in Liaoning Province, North Korea's Rajin and South Korea's North Chungcheong Province," the civil servant said.



The source's words were backed up by a report by South Korean newspaper JoongAng Daily on May 2, which said that the flash drive contained information about Moon's so-called "New Economic Map" initiative. The economic map is based on three economic belts on the Korean Peninsula, it said.