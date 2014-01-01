Williams promises to do ‘naked cartwheels’

Newly crowned world snooker champion Mark Williams has vowed to perform naked cartwheels if he repeats his stunning triumph next year.



Williams, 43, withstood a stirring fightback from John Higgins to land his third Crucible title on Monday, 15 years after his second.



The 18-16 success made him the oldest winner since 45-year-old Ray Reardon in 1978 and Williams fulfilled a promise to hold his press conference naked - although he wore a towel to protect his modesty.



Williams, who made the suggestion as a joke earlier in the tournament, was roared into the media room and said, "Cold in here, isn't it!"



Asked how his success felt, the Welshman said, "It feels a little bit uncomfortable at the minute. I had to wear the towel on the orders of Barry Hearn [chairman of World Snooker], otherwise I would just have walked in, just crying.



"It's an unbelievable story. Twelve months ago I was thinking about chucking it, and here I am doing an interview having won the 2018 World Championship, naked.



"If I won this again next year, I'd do this again - I'd cartwheel round here naked."



Scotland's Higgins had battled back from 14-7 behind to level at 15-15, making the most of his opponent's mistakes before Williams nudged ahead and then made a century break to move one frame away from victory. But Williams faltered, missing a pink that was match ball. Four-time champion Higgins had not expected another chance but came back to the table and cleared up.



The Welshman, however, held his nerve in the next frame, a break of 69 taking him over the line.



